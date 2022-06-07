Healthcare Pros
Better Business Bureau warns summer job seekers of scams

(Source: MGN)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If your teenager is looking for a summer job, the Better Business Bureau says they’ll need to search carefully.

Scammers are targeting job seekers - particularly people scoping out openings online.

Julie Wheeler, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia said to be wary of postings that offer big money for no experience.

You’re also advised to avoid listings that say transportation is provided.

Wheeler said it’s possible scammers will gather your personal information or ask you do so something that isn’t legitimate.

“Whether it’s sending you checks that you then deposit and secret shop, buy merchandise, or test our money wiring services, but the checks are forged and you end up liable for the money,” she explained.

Wheeler also says - watch out for offers made without a formal interview or application.

And if the employer does not have a website or contact information is missing, consider that a red flag

