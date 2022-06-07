Healthcare Pros
Ashland police seek to identify people suspected of breaking into vehicles, stealing items

Ashland police are trying to identify the people suspected of breaking into vehicles and stealing items.
Ashland police are trying to identify the people suspected of breaking into vehicles and stealing items.(Ashland Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Ashland police are trying to identify the people suspected of breaking into vehicles and stealing items.

Police said that overnight June 3 and June 4, several vehicles were broken into on the west side of town, the Arlington Square/Misty Pines area and Ashland Towne Square.

Several items were taken from vehicles, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 798-1227 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

