Ashland police seek to identify people suspected of breaking into vehicles, stealing items
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Ashland police are trying to identify the people suspected of breaking into vehicles and stealing items.
Police said that overnight June 3 and June 4, several vehicles were broken into on the west side of town, the Arlington Square/Misty Pines area and Ashland Towne Square.
Several items were taken from vehicles, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 798-1227 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
