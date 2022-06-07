Ashland police seek to identify people suspected of breaking into vehicles, stealing items

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Ashland police are trying to identify the people suspected of breaking into vehicles and stealing items.

Police said that overnight June 3 and June 4, several vehicles were broken into on the west side of town, the Arlington Square/Misty Pines area and Ashland Towne Square.

Several items were taken from vehicles, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 798-1227 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.