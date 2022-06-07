Americans are worse tippers than before start of pandemic, survey finds

(Gray News) - Americans are getting worse at tipping even though more pledged to become better tippers during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

A recent survey from creditcards.com showed many Americans have returned to their pre-pandemic spending habits but not when it comes to tipping.

The number of people who report always tipping at sit-down restaurants dropped from 77% in 2019 to 73% in 2022.

Tips for food delivery and rideshare driver went down 6%. Currently, 57% in the survey said they tip their delivery driver, while 43% said they always tip their rideshare driver. Two years ago, these numbers were above 60% for delivery drivers and near 50% for rideshares.

“Inflation is cutting into consumers’ purchasing power, and a tight labor market has left many service industry businesses understaffed and struggling to provide top-notch customer experiences,” said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at creditcards.com.

A recent survey shared its findings on Americans and their tipping trends over the last few years. (creditcards.com)

The survey also shared current tipping trends change among generations. About 52% of Gen Z (ages 18-25) said they tip when going to a sit-down restaurant and 60% of millennials (ages 26-41) always tip restaurant servers. While 77% of Gen X (ages 42-57) and 87% of baby boomers (ages 58-76) said they always tip.

Adding gender into the mix, 78% of women said they always tip their servers compared to 68% of men.

The survey also shared the following on what researchers found on specific services:

• Taxi/rideshare drivers: 43% always tip, 23% tip most of the time, 21% tip sometimes and 13% never tip.

• Hotel housekeepers: 27% always tip, 21% tip most of the time, 27% tip sometimes and 26% never tip.

• Coffee shop baristas: 22% always tip, 22% tip most of the time, 33% tip sometimes and 22% never tip.

• Furniture/appliance delivery workers: 17% always tip,19% tip most of the time, 23% tip sometimes and 41% never tip.

• When picking up takeout food: 13% always tip, 17% tip most of the time, 30% tip sometimes and 39% never tip.

Researchers said more than one-third of Americans said they would become better tippers in 2020 and 2021 to support those who had lost wages during the pandemic. However, that commitment doesn’t seem to have fully materialized.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.