4 suspects wanted in multiple vehicle break-ins, car theft at Hanover apartment complexes

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying four larceny suspects.

On June 2, deputies responded to Lakeridge Square Apartments and The Stony Run Condominiums for the report of multiple larcenies from vehicles.

Seven vehicles were entered and rummaged through overnight - three of those vehicles had their windows smashed out to gain entry.

According to deputies, a black 2015 Toyota RAV4 bearing Virginia registration WWU-3148, was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

