26-year-old killed in Henrico single-vehicle crash

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police have identified a man who was killed in a car crash Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 4400 block of Charles City Road for the report of a motor vehicle crash around 3:00 p.m.

Charles City Road was closed between Yahley Mill Road and Turner Road while officers were on scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the driver, John Englehart, Jr., of Chesterfield was traveling east on Charles City Road between Yahley Mill Road and Turner Road when his vehicle left the right side of the roadway.

The truck traveled several yards off the street, striking mailboxes. The truck was overturned upon first responders’ arrival.

Englehart died at the scene.

Charles City Road was closed for a portion of the afternoon while crews conducted their investigation.

⛔️Traffic Alert⛔️Henrico Police is on scene in the 4400 block of Charles City Road investigating a fatal crash. Charles City Rd is closed between Yahley Mill Road and Turner Road until further notice while crews investigate and work to clear the scene. #henricotraffic — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) June 6, 2022

Henrico Police said speed was not a factor, and the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.