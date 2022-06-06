Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Virginians must get REAL ID by May 3, 2023

Come May of next year, Virginians will need a Real ID to fly anywhere in the United States
Virginia REAL ID
Virginia REAL ID(WWBT)
By Emily Yinger
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Come May of next year, Virginians will need a Real ID to fly anywhere in the United States.

The deadline kept getting push back due to the pandemic. REAL IDs look like a driver’s license but have a star at the top to let TSA know that you have a REAL ID. The cards are a form of federally approved identification.

The need for REAL ID stems from the Aviation Transportation Security Act following 9/11 which created TSA and eventually lead to the REAL ID Act signed in 2005. This provides a more standard and secure way for TSA to check the identity of people traveling by air. All 50 states will eventually roll out their own Real ID plan that meets the federal requirements.

“This was the best way so every state has a way of identifying their cards. Could be a star, could be a plane, could be what every state decides to do, but they’re using the same process,” said Chuck Burke TSA’s Federal Security Director for Central and Southern Virginia.

In order to get a REAL ID, you need to show certain documents to prove that you’re legally in the US and have state residency.

“Many Virginians will bring an unexpired US passport or a birth certificate for legal presence and identity; they’ll bring their Social Security card and their valid driver’s license displaying their current physical credential...physical street address and a utility bill with the same address,” explained Linda Ford DMV Commissioner.

You can get a REAL ID when you go to renew your driver’s license at the DMV. You can also get a REAL ID identification card instead if you don’t have a driver’s license. It’s recommended to make an appointment ahead of time because you have to go to the DMV in-person in order to get your REAL ID. You can fill out the application to get one online up to 30 days before your appointment, and then bring the documents you need to your appointment.

“A REAL ID-compliant credentials are available for a one-time $10 fee in addition to the standard driver’s license fees,” Ford said.

The DMV reports that 2.5 million Virginians already have a REAL ID.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor.
The 5 highest-rated pizza restaurants in Richmond
Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Richmond, VA, using data from the U.S....
The 5 lowest-paying jobs in Richmond
Chesterfield Police is investigating a shooting that happened along Weybridge Road.
1 dead, multiple people shot at Chesterfield graduation party
Officials said a civilian called 911 this morning about a body in the water near Huguenot Bridge.
Police: Body recovered from James River ‘presumed’ to be second missing woman
1 man is dead, another is injured after a double shooting over the weekend in Henrico.
1 dead, 1 injured in Henrico double shooting

Latest News

Officials said a civilian called 911 this morning about a body in the water near Huguenot Bridge.
Police: Body recovered from James River ‘presumed’ to be second missing woman
The Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers should prepare for traffic impacts while...
Drivers should prepare for traffic impacts during bridge repair in Richmond
Virginians must get Real ID before May 3, 2023
Virginians must get Real ID before May 3, 2023
Body found in James River
Police: Body recovered from James River ‘presumed’ to be second missing woman