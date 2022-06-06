Two people shot in Richmond’s East End

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are expected to recover after they were hit by gunfire in Richmond’s East End overnight.

Police were called to Mechanicsville Turnpike around 11:40 Sunday night. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

At this point, police have not shared any information about a possible suspect. Anyone with information that could help police investigate is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

