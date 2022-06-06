Healthcare Pros
Two people shot in Richmond’s East End

Police have not shared any information about a potential suspect
Two people are expected to recover after they were shot on Mechanicsville Turnpike.
Two people are expected to recover after they were shot on Mechanicsville Turnpike.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:47 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are expected to recover after they were hit by gunfire in Richmond’s East End overnight.

Police were called to Mechanicsville Turnpike around 11:40 Sunday night. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

At this point, police have not shared any information about a possible suspect. Anyone with information that could help police investigate is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

