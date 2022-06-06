Traffic enforcement operation focusing on Hull Street Road starts June 6

Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield police will conduct a traffic enforcement operation that focuses on Hull Street Road and other roads connecting to it.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police will conduct a traffic enforcement operation that focuses on Hull Street Road and other roads connecting to it.

From June 6 to June 11, officers will patrol the area for speeding, reckless driving, red-light running, impaired driving, cellphone use while driving and pedestrian safety.

Some of the other roads officers will patrol include Courthouse Road, Bailey Bridge Road, Old Hundred Road S. and Genito Road.

Officers encourage drivers to buckle up and drive safely, and pedestrians should wear reflective gear, carry a flashlight and cross the road in well-lit areas.

