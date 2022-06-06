Traffic enforcement operation focusing on Hull Street Road starts June 6

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police will conduct a traffic enforcement operation that focuses on Hull Street Road and other roads connecting to it.

From June 6 to June 11, officers will patrol the area for speeding, reckless driving, red-light running, impaired driving, cellphone use while driving and pedestrian safety.

Some of the other roads officers will patrol include Courthouse Road, Bailey Bridge Road, Old Hundred Road S. and Genito Road.

Officers encourage drivers to buckle up and drive safely, and pedestrians should wear reflective gear, carry a flashlight and cross the road in well-lit areas.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.