Richmond School leaders to discuss Fox Elementary, Chromebook audit during meeting

By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond School leaders have several topics on the agenda for their meeting Monday night.

One of those topics is the next steps for Fox Elementary School.

Inspection reports note alarm panel issue 6 months before Fox Elementary fire

According to agenda documents, RPS is looking to secure design services to renovate the old building that was devastated by a fire earlier this year - that process could take between two and six months.

Also on the agenda, is an update on the Chromebook audit. Documents show more than 1,800 Chromebooks, worth $513,000 are currently assigned to former or inactive RPS students.

63 of those students have two or three Chromebooks assigned to them. Auditors say it does not appear the district has a formal process to monitor device collection when a student leaves.

Also, according to the report, 20,000 Chromebooks are unassigned.

Monday night’s meeting will start at 6 at Huguenot High School.

