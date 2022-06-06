Healthcare Pros
Residents spot bear in Town of Ashland

By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Heads up Ashland residents - a bear was spotted in town.

Black bear spotted in Henrico neighborhood

Police say several citizens reported seeing a bear between Randolph Street and England Street - east of South Taylor Street.

Ashland Police said the town usually sees a few bear cubs a year, but they are reminding you that if you see one, give it space and call the non-emergency line at 804-365-6140.

