Residents spot bear in Town of Ashland

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Heads up Ashland residents - a bear was spotted in town.

Police say several citizens reported seeing a bear between Randolph Street and England Street - east of South Taylor Street.

Ashland Police said the town usually sees a few bear cubs a year, but they are reminding you that if you see one, give it space and call the non-emergency line at 804-365-6140.

