Police investigate deadly crash in Henrico
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday.
The crash happened in the 4400 block of Charles City Road.
Charles City Road is closed between Yahley Mill Road and Turner Road while officers are on scene.
No additional information was immediately available.
