Police investigate deadly crash in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday.

The crash happened in the 4400 block of Charles City Road.

Charles City Road is closed between Yahley Mill Road and Turner Road while officers are on scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

⛔️Traffic Alert⛔️Henrico Police is on scene in the 4400 block of Charles City Road investigating a fatal crash. Charles City Rd is closed between Yahley Mill Road and Turner Road until further notice while crews investigate and work to clear the scene. #henricotraffic — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) June 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.