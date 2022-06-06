Healthcare Pros
Police charge 2 students with having gun at middle school

Henrico police charged two students with having a gun at John Rolfe Middle School.
Henrico police charged two students with having a gun at John Rolfe Middle School.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police charged two students with having a gun at John Rolfe Middle School.

Staff told the school resource officer about the report of a gun on school grounds. They then worked together to detain two students and secure the weapon.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a student came to the school with a handgun and showed it to a second student, who took possession of the weapon and walked away, keeping the gun,” a release said.

Both students were charged with underage possession of a firearm and possession of a gun on school property. The two were taken to the Henrico Juvenile Detention Home.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

