Police charge 2 students with having gun at middle school

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police charged two students with having a gun at John Rolfe Middle School.

Staff told the school resource officer about the report of a gun on school grounds. They then worked together to detain two students and secure the weapon.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a student came to the school with a handgun and showed it to a second student, who took possession of the weapon and walked away, keeping the gun,” a release said.

Both students were charged with underage possession of a firearm and possession of a gun on school property. The two were taken to the Henrico Juvenile Detention Home.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.