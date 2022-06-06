Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Pain at the pump: National gas price average nearly $5 a gallon

There are now several states with gas above $5 a gallon, including Michigan, Indiana and...
There are now several states with gas above $5 a gallon, including Michigan, Indiana and Washington, D.C.(CBS46)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gas prices are surging once again with the national average jumping to $4.87 Monday, according to AAA.

Fuel prices have increased 25 cents week-to-week and 59 cents in just one month.

There are now several states with gas above $5 a gallon, including Michigan, Indiana and Washington, D.C.

Georgia is the only state with an average below $4.30 a gallon.

Oil prices continue to increase, even after OPEC announced plans to ramp up production.

Oil analysts expect the national average to hit over $5 a gallon in the next 10 days.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor.
The 5 highest-rated pizza restaurants in Richmond
Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Richmond, VA, using data from the U.S....
The 5 lowest-paying jobs in Richmond
Chesterfield Police is investigating a shooting that happened along Weybridge Road.
1 dead, multiple people shot at Chesterfield graduation party
Police are investigating after two people were shot in Henrico Saturday night.
Two people injured in Henrico shooting
The DMV is urging Virginians to plan ahead as the deadline approaches for residents to use a...
Virginia DMV urges residents to plan ahead for Real IDs

Latest News

Elon Musk threatens to call off $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, accusing company of hiding...
Musk threatens to call off Twitter acquisition
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol riot committee hearings begin this week
Burger King Austria is celebrating Pride Month with a special burger.
Burger King Austria debuts Pride Whopper with new bun choices – 2 tops or 2 bottoms
Police in Hartford, Michigan, said a youngster committed armed robbery.
Police: 12-year-old boy commits armed robbery in broad daylight
In this photo provided by Regal Air, musher Sebastien Dos Santos Borges, of France, and sled...
Dog reunited with owner months after disappearing from checkpoint