News to Know for June 6: Gun violence; Baby formula prepaid debit cards; Telework deadline

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It was a violent weekend in Central Virginia, the most recent shooting happening overnight. Let’s break down everything that happened along with our other top headlines.

2 Hurt in East End Shooting

Two people are in the hospital after they were shot in the city’s east end.

The shooting happened on Mechanicsville Turnpike near Richmond Street around 11:40 Sunday night.

Police on scene tell us two people were shot but both are expected to be ok. We do not yet have any information on a possible suspect.

Henrico Leaders Tackle Gun Violence

Henrico School leaders are looking to spark a community conversation on gun violence.

This weekend alone, three people were shot in the county, including one juvenile.

School leaders say this is about finding solutions to the ongoing gun violence that has impacted Henrico, Central Virginia, and the rest of the country.

All of this violence has the community looking for answers on how to prevent more shootings.

Tonight, law enforcement, public health officials, and community leaders will sit down to talk about the next steps to help protect every member of their community.

You can join the conversation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Henrico High School.

1 Dead, Multiple Hurt in Chesterfield Graduation Party Shooting

Chesterfield Police continue investigating the deadly shooting at a graduation party.

The shooting happened in the area of Stepney Road and Weybridge Road Friday night.

We’re told roughly 50 to 100 people were at the party before more than 50 shots were fired.

One person was killed, and seven others were hurt.

Police are asking anyone who has a cell phone video or security camera video from the area to call them at 804-748-1251.

Richmond Baby Formula Grant

Richmond parents who’ve had a very hard time during this shortage can pre-register for prepaid debit cards to buy baby formula, starting today.

On The Urban Baby Beginnings website, Richmond families can pre-register for those $125 prepaid cards.

Any household in Richmond that’s signed up for WIC or the Virginia Temporary Assistance for Needy Families is eligible.

Or if you’re not a part of those programs. but still have financial difficulties - you can simply tell organizers that you need assistance and will get one of those cards.

Data shows the national out-of-stock rate for baby formula hit 73 percent last week. Meantime, the formula is still being flown in from overseas.

300,000 pounds of Kendamil will be delivered in the next three weeks.

Telework Deadline Missed

Some state employees who applied to continue working from home still don’t know if they’ve been approved or denied.

That’s despite the Youngkin administration’s self-imposed deadline of last Friday to send out notifications.

In an email sent to state agency heads, the governor’s Chief of Staff says application reviews likely won’t be complete until this week.

The email says they’re working through the applications as quickly as possible.

Beautiful Day!

The beautiful weather continues as today is going to be warm but with low humidity again.

Today is the Best Weather Day of the Week with mostly sunny skies. Lows in the mid to upper 50s, highs in the mid-80s.

