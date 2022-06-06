National D-Day Memorial reflects on June 6th, 1944

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - It was on this day 78 years ago that Allied forces hit the beaches of Normandy as World War II continued.

At the National D-Day Memorial, a crowd gathered Monday to honor those who fought that day.

“On this day in 1944, there was a great clash of arms to decide which version of the world would prevail,” said John Long, National D-Day Memorial director of education.

That was the theme of a keynote address by historian Dr. John McManus. He says the events of June 6, 1944 are unlike most days in history.

“From a historian’s point of view, June 6 is one of those rare days that occur maybe once or twice a century and decide the future course of history for generations,” said McManus.

He says had the invasion failed, the consequences would have been profound, including a much different looking world today.

“The Germans and the Soviets might have concluded a separate peace, dividing Europe between them - between totalitarian communism and totalitarian Nazism. Or, maybe even worse, the Soviets might have liberated Europe on their own, which would have meant a Soviet-dominated communist continent,” said McManus.

The Allied victory helped carve a path to the world as we know it, but with a responsibility to future generations.

“It’s up to all of us to share their stories, to pass on their legacy, to recall their achievements and their remarkable march to victory that allowed us and others to enjoy the freedoms we have today,” said April Cheek-Messier, National D-Day Memorial Foundation president.

During Monday’s ceremony, the National D-Day Memorial also announced a major donation for a new project.

$1 million has been given to begin the Motor Pool Project. That will consist of creating a building that will house the memorial’s collection of World War II vehicles and artifacts.

The family behind the gift told WDBJ7 why it was important to them.

“For us, the 1940s Motor Pool really hit a chord with us because my dad was a big fan of cars and trucks his whole life,” said Mike Fowler.

The new building will be built on-site at the memorial.

