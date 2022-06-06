Monday Forecast: A low humidity, sunny, GORGEOUS June Weather Day
Humidity on the rise tomorrow, rain likely Wednesday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The beautiful weather continues as today is going to be warm but with LOW HUMIDITY again.
Monday: *VERIFIED* Best weather day of the week. Mostly sunny with low-for-June Humidity levels. Lows in the mid to upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny . Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy with rain likely. Rain could be moderate to heavy with 1 to 2″ rain totals possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower or storm. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers and storms likely. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Sunday: Partly sunny. A lingering shower possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
