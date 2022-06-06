‘I was devastated’: String of tire slashings hit multiple businesses along Midlothian Turnpike

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY., Va. (WWBT) - On Monday morning, multiple businesses along Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County noticed tires from several cars in their parking lots were slashed overnight, including One Stop Auto Repair.

Chesterfield Police said more than 50 tires were slashed on Monday. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

“I’m on my way to work, and my wife checks the cameras every morning, and she noticed on the cameras that someone had gone through and was slashing tires,” said Jerry Jacobson, the owner of One Stop Auto Repair.

Jacobson said Ring cameras around One Stop Auto Repair captured the moment the tires were slashed around 1:30 a.m. early Monday morning. A person is seen walking up to the tires and hitting them with an unknown object in the footage. The sound of the air coming out of the tire can be heard through the surveillance footage.

Ring video captures the moment a person walks up to a car and slashes the tire at One Stop Auto Repair. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

“Whatever he walked by, he stabbed,” Jacobson said.

Jacobson said the suspect slashed either one or two tires on seven cars in the One Stop Auto Repair parking lot, costing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

“Each tire has a different price,” Jacobson said. “If you take an average of $200 a piece, you’re probably looking at $3,000.”

The Chesterfield County Police Department said One Stop Auto Repair was one of three businesses along Midlothian Turnpike that reported tire slashing. Police said Haley Toyota, next to One Stop Auto Repair, had 14 cars with slashed tires. Police also said two vehicles and a trailer at RnR Tires also had slashed tires.

In an update to NBC12, a spokesperson for the Chesterfield County Police Department also said three cars had tires punctured at a nearby hotel, and one car at a nearby business also had a slashed tire.

Chesterfield Police is investigating a string of tire slashings at multiple businesses along Midlothian Turnpike. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

“We’re at a great area here. We’re all great neighbors,” Jacobson said. “We don’t have problems like this. This is a random somebody that probably needs help.”

The Chesterfield County Police Department describes the suspect as a white male, about 50 to 65 years old, in these tire slashings. Police said the suspect was wearing a maroon shirt with “Hokies” written on it, tan cargo shorts, and a hat.

As police continue their investigation, Jacobson said his crews are working overtime to replace the slashed tires for their customers.

“We are doing it on the house. It’s not their responsibility,” said Jacobson. “We were entrusted with their vehicles, so we’re taking care of them.”

Jerry Jacobson, the owner of One Stop Auto Repair, said they are working to replace the slashed tires for their customers. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

“Why? What was your motive?” said Jacobson. “That’s what I would like to know.”

If you have any information regarding this investigation, you can call the Chesterfield County Police Department or Crime Solvers at (804)-748-0660.

