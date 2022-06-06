Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Fairfax officer kills coyote after string of attacks

The police officer was also bitten while conducting a search.
The police officer was also bitten while conducting a search.
By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Va. (WWBT) - In northern Virginia - an officer shoots and kills a coyote after multiple attacks over the weekend.

According to NBC4, Fairfax Police say the officer was searching a wooded area in Springfield for the animal after it had bitten three people and two dogs.

During the search, the coyote bit the officer - that officer shot it to end the attack.

Everyone who was bitten is expected to recover.

NBC4 reports that authorities suspect the animal was rabid, and it will undergo testing to get confirmation.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor.
The 5 highest-rated pizza restaurants in Richmond
Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Richmond, VA, using data from the U.S....
The 5 lowest-paying jobs in Richmond
Chesterfield Police is investigating a shooting that happened along Weybridge Road.
1 dead, multiple people shot at Chesterfield graduation party
Police are investigating after two people were shot in Henrico Saturday night.
Two people injured in Henrico shooting
The DMV is urging Virginians to plan ahead as the deadline approaches for residents to use a...
Virginia DMV urges residents to plan ahead for Real IDs

Latest News

Police investigate evidence after a boy was shot in Henrico
3 shot in 2 separate Henrico shootings over the weekend
A flooded road outside Richmond.
Flood Fund oversight to remain with executive branch
Several citizens reported seeing a bear in the Town of Ashland
Residents spot bear in Town of Ashland
Residents spot bear in Town of Ashland
Residents spot bear in Town of Ashland