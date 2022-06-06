Fairfax officer kills coyote after string of attacks
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FAIRFAX, Va. (WWBT) - In northern Virginia - an officer shoots and kills a coyote after multiple attacks over the weekend.
According to NBC4, Fairfax Police say the officer was searching a wooded area in Springfield for the animal after it had bitten three people and two dogs.
During the search, the coyote bit the officer - that officer shot it to end the attack.
Everyone who was bitten is expected to recover.
NBC4 reports that authorities suspect the animal was rabid, and it will undergo testing to get confirmation.
