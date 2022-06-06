Fairfax officer kills coyote after string of attacks

FAIRFAX, Va. (WWBT) - In northern Virginia - an officer shoots and kills a coyote after multiple attacks over the weekend.

Watch as Lieutenant Dan Spital updates our community after three adults and a police officer were bit by a coyote in the Lake Accotink Park area. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/JTBtmLVQXO — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) June 5, 2022

According to NBC4, Fairfax Police say the officer was searching a wooded area in Springfield for the animal after it had bitten three people and two dogs.

During the search, the coyote bit the officer - that officer shot it to end the attack.

Everyone who was bitten is expected to recover.

NBC4 reports that authorities suspect the animal was rabid, and it will undergo testing to get confirmation.

