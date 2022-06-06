Healthcare Pros
Drivers should prepare for traffic impacts during bridge repair in Richmond

The Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers should prepare for traffic impacts while...
The Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers should prepare for traffic impacts while crews replace the bridge superstructure on North 5th Street over Interstate 95.(WALB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers should prepare for traffic impacts while crews replace the bridge superstructure on North 5th Street over Interstate 95.

The multi-phased project is scheduled to start in late June.

“Traffic traveling from I-64 westbound to I-95 southbound may experience delays while merging from two lanes down to one prior to the N. 5th Street bridge. Vehicles will be able to head straight into the city or proceed along the interstate ramp to access I-95 southbound,” a release said.

Long-term shoulder closures on I-95 will be required, and temporary overnight closures will also be implemented on I-95.

For more information on the project, click here.

