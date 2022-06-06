Healthcare Pros
Dozens of tires slashed at businesses along Midlothian Turnpike

A picture of a tire.
A picture of a tire.(Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after dozens of tires were slashed at businesses along Midlothian Turnpike.

Police said the tires were slashed at various places in the 8300 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

Seven vehicles had tires slashed at One Stop Auto, 14 vehicles had tires slashed at Haley Toyota, and two vehicles and a trailer had tires slashed at RnR Tires.

Officers said a total of 54 tires were slashed.

Anyone with information should call police.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

