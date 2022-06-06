Healthcare Pros
Comedian Mike Epps coming to Richmond

Mike Epps Performs at The In Real Life Comedy Tour at State Farm Arena on Friday, May 7, 2021,...
Mike Epps Performs at The In Real Life Comedy Tour at State Farm Arena on Friday, May 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)(Robb Cohen | Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Comedian Mike Epps will perform at Richmond’s Altria Theater this summer.

The comedian, actor and producer will have a show on Aug. 5 starting at 8 p.m.

“Epps has appeared in countless movies, comedy specials, and television series. In 2021, he produced and starred in the Netflix comedy “The UpShaws”. The show is based on his experience growing up in Indiana and taken from his 2018 Harper Collins autobiography, Unsuccessful Thug, in which he details what it was like growing up in poverty and how comedy saved his life,” a release said.

Tickets go on sale June 10 at 10 a.m. online, by phone at (800) 514-ETIX (3849) and at the box office.

