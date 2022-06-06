Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Coast Guard suspends search in Chesapeake Bay for boater

The Coast Guard had announced the search for 63-year-old Christopher Martin Young on Saturday.
The Coast Guard had announced the search for 63-year-old Christopher Martin Young on Saturday.(VBFD)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended a search for a missing boater in the Chesapeake Bay.

The Coast Guard had announced the search for 63-year-old Christopher Martin Young on Saturday.

The search commenced after a boat with “signs of recent occupancy” was found beached near Factory Point, Virginia. Cell phone data indicated the vessel departed Annapolis, Maryland, on Friday evening and traveled south.

The Coast Guard said Sunday that aircraft and boats had searched an area of approximately 1,310 square miles over the course of 33 hours without success.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor.
The 5 highest-rated pizza restaurants in Richmond
Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Richmond, VA, using data from the U.S....
The 5 lowest-paying jobs in Richmond
Chesterfield Police is investigating a shooting that happened along Weybridge Road.
1 dead, multiple people shot at Chesterfield graduation party
Police are investigating after two people were shot in Henrico Saturday night.
Two people injured in Henrico shooting
The DMV is urging Virginians to plan ahead as the deadline approaches for residents to use a...
Virginia DMV urges residents to plan ahead for Real IDs

Latest News

Officials said a civilian called 911 this morning about a body in the water near Huguenot Bridge.
Police: Body recovered from James River ‘presumed’ to be second missing woman
The police officer was also bitten while conducting a search.
Fairfax officer kills coyote after string of attacks
Police investigate evidence after a boy was shot in Henrico
3 shot in 2 separate Henrico shootings over the weekend
A flooded road outside Richmond.
Flood Fund oversight to remain with executive branch