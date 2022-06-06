Coast Guard suspends search in Chesapeake Bay for boater

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended a search for a missing boater in the Chesapeake Bay.

The Coast Guard had announced the search for 63-year-old Christopher Martin Young on Saturday.

The search commenced after a boat with “signs of recent occupancy” was found beached near Factory Point, Virginia. Cell phone data indicated the vessel departed Annapolis, Maryland, on Friday evening and traveled south.

The Coast Guard said Sunday that aircraft and boats had searched an area of approximately 1,310 square miles over the course of 33 hours without success.

