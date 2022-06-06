3 shot in 2 separate Henrico shootings over the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -On Saturday night around 8:30 pm, two men were shot on Buffalo road in Henrico.

Police say one man has life threatening injuries and was taken to VCU Medical Center to be treated. The other man took himself to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The shooting remains under investigation.

”I simply heard something just a pop, pop, pop. I seriously thought it was firecrackers,” Henrico County resident Linwood Hill explained.

Just five minutes away over on North Laburnum Avenue a boy was shot on Friday night around 7 pm. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

“It seems to be everywhere now,” Hill said about the recent gun violence.

With an uptick in crime in the Henrico community, Henrico County Public Schools is set to host a discussion about youth violence on Monday night.

There will be a question and answer session where people can voice their concerns. Public health and law enforcement officials will help lead the conversation in hopes of finding solutions that promote peace.

Everyone is welcome to come to the town hall meeting. It starts at 6 pm at Henrico High School on Monday. Families are encouraged to show up at 5:30 pm to visit the resource tables set up at the event.

