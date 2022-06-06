Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

3 shot in 2 separate Henrico shootings over the weekend

With an uptick in crime in the Henrico community, Henrico County Public Schools is set to host a discussion about youth violence on Monday night.
By Emily Yinger
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -On Saturday night around 8:30 pm, two men were shot on Buffalo road in Henrico.

Police say one man has life threatening injuries and was taken to VCU Medical Center to be treated. The other man took himself to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The shooting remains under investigation.

”I simply heard something just a pop, pop, pop. I seriously thought it was firecrackers,” Henrico County resident Linwood Hill explained.

Just five minutes away over on North Laburnum Avenue a boy was shot on Friday night around 7 pm. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

“It seems to be everywhere now,” Hill said about the recent gun violence.

With an uptick in crime in the Henrico community, Henrico County Public Schools is set to host a discussion about youth violence on Monday night.

There will be a question and answer session where people can voice their concerns. Public health and law enforcement officials will help lead the conversation in hopes of finding solutions that promote peace.

Everyone is welcome to come to the town hall meeting. It starts at 6 pm at Henrico High School on Monday. Families are encouraged to show up at 5:30 pm to visit the resource tables set up at the event.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor.
The 5 highest-rated pizza restaurants in Richmond
Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Richmond, VA, using data from the U.S....
The 5 lowest-paying jobs in Richmond
Chesterfield Police is investigating a shooting that happened along Weybridge Road.
1 dead, multiple people shot at Chesterfield graduation party
Police are investigating after two people were shot in Henrico Saturday night.
Two people injured in Henrico shooting
The DMV is urging Virginians to plan ahead as the deadline approaches for residents to use a...
Virginia DMV urges residents to plan ahead for Real IDs

Latest News

The police officer was also bitten while conducting a search.
Fairfax officer kills coyote after string of attacks
3 people shot in 2 separate Henrico shootings over the weekend
3 people shot in 2 separate Henrico shootings over the weekend
A flooded road outside Richmond.
Flood Fund oversight to remain with executive branch
Several citizens reported seeing a bear in the Town of Ashland
Residents spot bear in Town of Ashland