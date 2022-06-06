1 dead, 1 injured in Henrico double shooting

Healthcare Pros
1 man is dead, another is injured after a double shooting over the weekend in Henrico.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another injured over the weekend.

On June 4, officers responded to the 300 block of Buffalo Road after 911 received reports of shots fired around 8:00 p.m.

Once on scene, officers were flagged down by a friend who led them to the area where the shooting happened.

29-year-old Ja’Shaun Jermaine O’Neil was found with apparent gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A short time later, a second gunshot victim arrived at the same location with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

