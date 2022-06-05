Healthcare Pros
Virginia county moves, rededicates Confederate monuments

File Photo: Many communities across Virginia have been removing Confederate monuments since the General Assembly gave them the ability to do so in 2020.((Source: NBC12))
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ABINGDON, Va. (AP) - A southwest Virginia county recently rededicated two Confederate monuments after relocating them from a downtown courthouse lawn to make way for construction.

A ceremony was held Friday at a new park in Abingdon that was paid for by community donations, the Bristol Herald-Courier reported.

One marker honors local Civil War generals. The other is a statue of a soldier holding a rifle. TV station WCYB reports the dedication included an honor guard and a gun salute.

Many communities across Virginia have been removing Confederate monuments since the General Assembly gave them the ability to do so in 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

