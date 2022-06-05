Two people injured in Henrico shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -Police are investigating after two people were shot in Henrico Saturday night.

Officers responded to reports of people shooting in the area of Buffalo Road around 8:30 P.M.

Police located an adult male inside of a home with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, a second gunshot victim arrived at the same location with non-life-threatening injuries.

Henrico Police are continuing the investigation to determine what happened.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.