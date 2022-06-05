Two people injured in Henrico shooting
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -Police are investigating after two people were shot in Henrico Saturday night.
Officers responded to reports of people shooting in the area of Buffalo Road around 8:30 P.M.
Police located an adult male inside of a home with apparent gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
A short time later, a second gunshot victim arrived at the same location with non-life-threatening injuries.
Henrico Police are continuing the investigation to determine what happened.
