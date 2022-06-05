Healthcare Pros
Two people injured in Henrico shooting

Police are investigating after two people were shot in Henrico Saturday night.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -Police are investigating after two people were shot in Henrico Saturday night.

Officers responded to reports of people shooting in the area of Buffalo Road around 8:30 P.M.

Police located an adult male inside of a home with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, a second gunshot victim arrived at the same location with non-life-threatening injuries.

Henrico Police are continuing the investigation to determine what happened.

