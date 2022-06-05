Sunday Forecast: Another Great Day on the Way!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A beautiful finish to the weekend expected with sunshine and low humidity!

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Low Humidity. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower or storm. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

