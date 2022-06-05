Healthcare Pros
Plane crashes at Blue Ridge Regional Airport Saturday

crash, wreck, ambulance
crash, wreck, ambulance(MGN)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A small plane has crashed Saturday at the Blue Ridge Regional Airport.

The crash was minor, according to Henry County officials. Virginia State Police say that the pilot mistakenly did not put the landing gear down. There was some damage to the plane, but no one was hurt.

WDBJ7 is working to learn more. Check back for updates.

