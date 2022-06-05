Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

People shot in two separate Henrico shootings over the weekend

With an uptick in crime in the Henrico community, Henrico County Public Schools is set to host a discussion about youth violence on Monday night.
Police investigate evidence after a boy was shot in Henrico
Police investigate evidence after a boy was shot in Henrico(WWBT)
By Emily Yinger
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -On Saturday night around 8:30 pm, two men were shot on Buffalo road in Henrico. Police say one man has life threatening injuries and was taken to VCU Medical Center to be treated. The other man took himself to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The shooting remains under investigation.

”I simply heard something just a pop, pop, pop. I seriously thought it was firecrackers,” Henrico County resident Linwood Hill explained.

Just five minutes away over on North Laburnum Avenue a boy was shot on Friday night around 7 pm. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

“It seems to be everywhere now,” Hill said about the recent gun violence.

With an uptick in crime in the Henrico community, Henrico County Public Schools is set to host a discussion about youth violence on Monday night. There will be a question and answer session where people can voice their concerns. Public health and law enforcement officials will help lead the conversation in hopes of finding solutions that promote peace.

Everyone is welcome to come to the town hall meeting. It starts at 6 pm at Henrico High School on Monday. Families are encouraged to show up at 5:30 pm to visit the resource tables set up at the event.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police is investigating a shooting that happened along Weybridge Road.
1 dead, multiple people shot at Chesterfield graduation party
The DMV is urging Virginians to plan ahead as the deadline approaches for residents to use a...
Virginia DMV urges residents to plan ahead for Real IDs
Ambulance and recovery crews near the Appomattox River
Police: Body recovered along Appomattox River near Virginia State University
One person died in a crash on Friday afternoon on River Road in Henrico County.
1 person, dog dead in 5-vehicle crash in Henrico
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor.
The 5 highest-rated pizza restaurants in Richmond

Latest News

Chesterfield County
Chesterfield to host community meeting on outdoor advertisments
Check-in begins at 1 PM at the Eiffel Tower and ends at 6 PM on Saturday, June 11th.
Kings Dominion hosts ‘X-plorer’s Campout’ for guests to have a sleepover with the coasters June 11
See which names are the most popular in Virginia.
10 most popular baby names for boys in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Virginia using data from...
10 most popular baby names for girls in Virginia