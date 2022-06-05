Kings Dominion hosts ‘X-plorer’s Campout’ for guests to have a sleepover with the coasters June 11
DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Kings Dominion hosts a unique camping experience by letting guests sleep amongst its rides from Saturday, June 11, into Sunday, June 12.
Reserve a spot and come with tents in tow to the Jungle X-Pedition to camp out around the temples.
The reservation includes:
- One tent site for up to 4 people (tent not included)
- Admission to the park Saturday and Sunday
- Single Meal Deal
- Complimentary breakfast on Sunday, June 12
- Late Ride Time on Intimidator 305 and Arachnida
- Early Ride Time on Tumbili and Reptilia
All ticket proceeds will go towards A Kid Again, a foundation that helps children with life-threatening conditions and their families by providing cost-free, carefree days for the entire family.
A campsite for up to four people costs $285 and includes admission to the park Saturday and Sunday. Check-in begins on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Eiffel Tower.
Click here to buy tickets and find out more.
