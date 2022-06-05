Healthcare Pros
Kings Dominion hosts ‘X-plorer’s Campout’ for guests to have a sleepover with the coasters June 11

Check-in begins at 1 PM at the Eiffel Tower and ends at 6 PM on Saturday, June 11th.(Kings Dominion)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Kings Dominion hosts a unique camping experience by letting guests sleep amongst its rides from Saturday, June 11, into Sunday, June 12.

Reserve a spot and come with tents in tow to the Jungle X-Pedition to camp out around the temples.

The reservation includes:

  • One tent site for up to 4 people (tent not included)
  • Admission to the park Saturday and Sunday
  • Single Meal Deal
  • Complimentary breakfast on Sunday, June 12
  • Late Ride Time on Intimidator 305 and Arachnida
  • Early Ride Time on Tumbili and Reptilia

All ticket proceeds will go towards A Kid Again, a foundation that helps children with life-threatening conditions and their families by providing cost-free, carefree days for the entire family.

A campsite for up to four people costs $285 and includes admission to the park Saturday and Sunday. Check-in begins on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Eiffel Tower.

Click here to buy tickets and find out more.

