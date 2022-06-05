Chesterfield to host community meeting on outdoor advertisments

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Planning Department is hosting a community meeting to present information about possible changes to the county’s zoning ordinances.

The meeting will primarily focus on Section 19.1-279.D of the zoning ordinance, which ensures outdoor advertising signs must be modernized and improved to enhance overall signage attractiveness in the county.

Advertisements must be replaced or modernized by July 24, 2023, along Routes 1, 10 and 360. However, many county businesses cannot do so by the due date because of financial hardships induced by the pandemic.

The Planning Department is proposing an amendment to extend the due date to replace and modernize signs by July 24, 2028.

Residents of Chesterfield are encouraged to participate in the department’s virtual meeting on Tuesday, June 14, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be streamed through Microsoft Teams with a link posted on the Planning Department’s website.

Anyone with questions can visit the Planning Department’s website or contact Drew Noxon at 804-748-1086 or email at NoxonA@Chesterfield.gov.

