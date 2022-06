10 most popular baby names for girls in Virginia

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Virginia using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies in 2020, with ties broken by the highest-ranking since 2000.

Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States, while Emma, Ava, Charlotte, and Sophia round out the top five.

10. Evelyn

Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired.”

Virginia

Number of babies in 2020: 248

Change since 2015: +3.8

Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2017

National

Rank: #9

Number of babies: 9,445

9. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin, meaning “God is my oath.”

Virginia

Number of babies in 2020: 265

Change since 2015: -13.1%

Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2002

National

Rank: #16

Number of babies: 7,216

8. Harper

Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player.”

Virginia

Number of babies in 2020: 265

Change since 2015: -11.7%

Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2019

National

Rank: #10

Number of babies: 8,778

7. Isabella

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God.”

Virginia

Number of babies in 2020: 281

Change since 2015: -14.1%

Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2009

National

Rank: #7

Number of babies: 12,066

6. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom.”

Virginia

Number of babies in 2020: 311

Change since 2015: -21.5%

Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2011

National

Rank: #5

Number of babies: 12,976

5. Amelia

Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal, meaning “work.”

Virginia

Number of babies in 2020: 327

Change since 2015: +37.4%

Highest rank since 2000: #5 in 2020

National

Rank: #6

Number of babies: 12,704

4. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal.”

Virginia

Number of babies in 2020: 376

Change since 2015: -19.3%

Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2015

National

Rank: #2

Number of babies: 15,581

3. Ava

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird.”

Virginia

Number of babies in 2020: 390

Change since 2015: -14.8%

Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2019

National

Rank: #3

Number of babies: 13,084

2. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree.”

Virginia

Number of babies in 2020: 443

Change since 2015: -3.9%

Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2017

National

Rank: #1

Number of babies: 17,535

1. Charlotte

Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man.”

Virginia

Number of babies in 2020: 453

Change since 2015: +12.1%

Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2020

National

Rank: #4

Number of babies: 13,003

Copyright 2022 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.