10 most popular baby names for boys in Virginia

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Virginia using the Social Security Administration data. Names are ranked by the number of babies in 2020, with ties broken by the highest-ranking since 2000.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last 4 years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah and William round out the top five.

10. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin, meaning “son of my days.”

Virginia

Number of babies in 2020: 313

Change since 2015: -18.9%

Highest rank since 2000: #5 in 2017

National

Rank: #7

Number of babies: 12,136

9. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack.”

Virginia

Number of babies in 2020: 316

Change since 2015: -25.5%

Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2015

National

Rank: #17

Number of babies: 9,051

8. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin, meaning “man from Lucania.”

Virginia

Number of babies in 2020: 324

Change since 2015: -5.0%

Highest rank since 2000: #5 in 2019

National

Rank: #8

Number of babies: 11,281

7. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God.”

Virginia

Number of babies in 2020: 325

Change since 2015: -16.2%

Highest rank since 2000: #5 in 2012

National

Rank: #4

Number of babies: 13,034

6. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler.”

Virginia

Number of babies in 2020: 326

Change since 2015: +3.5%

Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2020

National

Rank: #9

Number of babies: 10,705

5. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter.”

Virginia

Number of babies in 2020: 363

Change since 2015: +36.0%

Highest rank since 2000: #5 in 2020

National

Rank: #3

Number of babies: 14,147

4. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter.”

Virginia

Number of babies in 2020: 388

Change since 2015: -22.2%

Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2016

National

Rank: #6

Number of babies: 12,250

3. William

William is a name of Germanic origin, meaning “vehement protector.”

Virginia

Number of babies in 2020: 426

Change since 2015: -22.8%

Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2018

National

Rank: #5

Number of babies: 12,541

2. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest.”Virginia- Number of babies in 2020: 455- Change since 2015: -12.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2016National- Rank: #2- Number of babies: 18,252

1. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection.”

Virginia

Number of babies in 2020: 504

Change since 2015: -1.6%

Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2019

National

Rank: #1

Number of babies: 19,659

