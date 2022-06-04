Saturday Forecast: A GORGEOUS Weekend on tap

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Seriously, people. It’s going to be an amazing early summer weekend! Low humidity and a mostly sunny sky.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Low Humidity. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Low Humidity. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower or storm. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

