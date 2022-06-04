Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police: Body recovered along Appomattox River near Virginia State University

Ambulance and recovery crews near the Appomattox River
Ambulance and recovery crews near the Appomattox River(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police confirm the body of an unidentified man was found Saturday morning along Chesterfield Avenue, just south of Virginia State University.

On Saturday, June 4, at about 8:15 a.m., officers were called to the 21600 block of Chesterfield Avenue.

Police told NBC12 that a citizen spotted the body in the river and called 911.

Officers and Chesterfield County Fire and EMS worked to recover the body for several hours.

The body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Chesterfield police confirm a body was found along the Appomattox River early Saturday
Chesterfield police confirm a body was found along the Appomattox River early Saturday(NBC12)

Police are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0600.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The DMV is urging Virginians to plan ahead as the deadline approaches for residents to use a...
Virginia DMV urges residents to plan ahead for Real IDs
One person died in a crash on Friday afternoon on River Road in Henrico County.
1 person, dog dead in 5-vehicle crash in Henrico
Chesterfield Police is investigating a shooting that happened along Weybridge Road.
1 dead, multiple people shot at Chesterfield party
Crews were called to Decatur Street around 4:41 a.m. for reported house fire
Man dead, woman in critical condition after Richmond house fire
Flames could be seen on the roof around 2 p.m. June 2.
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Richmond

Latest News

Isimemen David Etute in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg Va. Wednesday May 25...
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murder enters NCAA transfer portal
Early Saturday morning, Chesterfield officers were seen along Weybridge Road collecting evidence.
1 dead, 5 injured in overnight shooting at Chesterfield party
One person died in a crash on Friday afternoon on River Road in Henrico County.
1 person, dog dead in 5-vehicle crash in Henrico
Chesterfield Police is investigating a shooting that happened along Weybridge Road.
1 dead, multiple people shot at Chesterfield party