Police: Body recovered along Appomattox River near Virginia State University

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police confirm the body of an unidentified man was found Saturday morning along Chesterfield Avenue, just south of Virginia State University.

On Saturday, June 4, at about 8:15 a.m., officers were called to the 21600 block of Chesterfield Avenue.

Police told NBC12 that a citizen spotted the body in the river and called 911.

Officers and Chesterfield County Fire and EMS worked to recover the body for several hours.

The body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Chesterfield police confirm a body was found along the Appomattox River early Saturday (NBC12)

Police are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0600.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.