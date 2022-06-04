Healthcare Pros
Police: Body found along Appomattox River near Virginia State University

Ambulance and recovery crews near the Appomattox River
Ambulance and recovery crews near the Appomattox River(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police confirm a body was found Saturday morning along Chesterfield Avenue, just south of Virginia State University.

Right now police are not sure if it is a man or a woman because the body is on the rocks along the bank of the river, in an area that is difficult to get to.

Police tell us a citizen spotted the body this morning and called 911.

Crews have been working to recover the body for several hours, and expect to be on scene well into Saturday afternoon.

Because the Appomattox River flows into the James River, it is unlikely the remains belong to missing 28-year-old Sarah Erway, one of two women who went missing on the James River on Memorial Day after a group went on a float trip and ended up going over the Bosher Dam.

