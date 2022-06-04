Healthcare Pros
NCAA Baseball College World Series Regional scoreboard

NCAA baseball logo(Source: NCAA)
By WDBJ7 Sports
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
(WDBJ) - No. 4 Virginia Tech throttled Columbia 24-4 on Saturday in Blacksburg to advance to Sunday’s regional final. The Hokies will have two chances to defeat the winner of Gonzaga and Columbia, beginning Sunday at 7 p.m. at English Field.

Virginia lost its winner’s bracket matchup against No. 8 East Carolina, 4-2. The Wahoos will play a rematch against Coastal Carolina in an elimination game on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Greenville.

Liberty lost to Central Michigan 3-2 in 12 innings on a walk-off single by the Chippewas, as the Flames see their season come to an end at the Gainesville Regional.

