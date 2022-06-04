Juvenile sent to hospital after shooting in Henrico
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department says a juvenile was sent to the hospital after a shooting Friday night.
Police were called to the scene in the 700 block of North Laburnum Avenue around 7 p.m.
There’s currently no information on what led to the shooting or the condition of the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.