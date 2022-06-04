Juvenile sent to hospital after shooting in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department says a juvenile was sent to the hospital after a shooting Friday night.

Update: There is a heavy presence of HPD along the 700 block of N. Laburnum Avenue after a shooting was reported. Police and Henrico Fire arrived to find a juvenile victim, who’s been transported to the hospital for treatment. Anyone with information, 804-780-1000! — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) June 3, 2022

Police were called to the scene in the 700 block of North Laburnum Avenue around 7 p.m.

There’s currently no information on what led to the shooting or the condition of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

