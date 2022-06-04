Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

‘Doc’ Antle of ‘Tiger King’ fame arrested by FBI

By WMBF News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - The owner of the Myrtle Beach Safari, who is best known nationally for his appearances on the Netflix documentary “Tiger King,” is now behind bars, according to online records.

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday. No charges have been listed as of 10 a.m. Saturday.

An FBI source confirmed to WMBF News that the agency had arrested Antle, but provided no further information.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said a hearing for Antle is scheduled for Monday. More information on the case will also be provided then.

The arrest comes as PETA recently called for an investigation into Myrtle Beach Safari and nonprofit Rare Species Fund, of which Antle serves as president. The organization claimed Antle was using charitable donations to fund the zoo while claiming to support wildlife conservation.

Shortly after Antle’s arrest, Debbie Metzler, associate director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement PETA released an additional statement, saying: “It’s fitting that ‘Doc’ Antle is behind bars after years of locking up the endangered animals he uses in tawdry photo ops. His legal woes are mounting, as PETA recently blew the whistle on his apparent “charity” scam, and the end to his reign of terrorizing tiger cubs can’t come soon enough.”

WMBF News reached out to the Myrtle Beach Safari on Friday for comment and haven’t received a response.

The station also reached out to the Rare Species Fund, the South Carolina Secretary of State, and the IRS for comment shortly after PETA called for an investigation, and have not yet received responses from those entities.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DMV is urging Virginians to plan ahead as the deadline approaches for residents to use a...
Virginia DMV urges residents to plan ahead for Real IDs
One person died in a crash on Friday afternoon on River Road in Henrico County.
1 person, dog dead in 5-vehicle crash in Henrico
Chesterfield Police is investigating a shooting that happened along Weybridge Road.
1 dead, multiple people shot at Chesterfield party
Crews were called to Decatur Street around 4:41 a.m. for reported house fire
Man dead, woman in critical condition after Richmond house fire
Flames could be seen on the roof around 2 p.m. June 2.
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Richmond

Latest News

A tropical system has made its way from the Pacific to the Atlantic basin.
Fears of flooding cancels flights ahead of a potential tropical storm
Chesterfield police confirm a body was found along the Appomattox River early Saturday
Police: Body found along Appomattox River near Virginia State University
The White House is working addressing on a slew of problems, including high inflation and gun...
Economy: Strong jobs, high inflation
Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts after scoring a point as she plays Coco Gauff of the U.S. during...
No. 1 Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff for 2nd French Open title
Festivities continue, though the 96-year-old monarch has had limited participation in them.
World celebrates Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee