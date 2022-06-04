Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party

Police in Socorro say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18.
Police in Socorro say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say five teens were hospitalized, two in critical condition, after gunfire broke out at an overnight high school graduation party at a West Texas home.

Police in Socorro say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18.

Police Chief David Burton says the 1 a.m. Saturday shooting erupted when a fight broke out between two groups of teens.

Burton says as many as 100 people were at the party.

Burton expressed confidence at a Saturday news conference that a suspect would be identified and arrested.

Socorro is on the Mexican border near El Paso.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DMV is urging Virginians to plan ahead as the deadline approaches for residents to use a...
Virginia DMV urges residents to plan ahead for Real IDs
One person died in a crash on Friday afternoon on River Road in Henrico County.
1 person, dog dead in 5-vehicle crash in Henrico
Chesterfield Police is investigating a shooting that happened along Weybridge Road.
1 dead, multiple people shot at Chesterfield party
Crews were called to Decatur Street around 4:41 a.m. for reported house fire
Man dead, woman in critical condition after Richmond house fire
Flames could be seen on the roof around 2 p.m. June 2.
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Richmond

Latest News

Gerber announced its original Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook died at the age of 95.
Original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook, dies at 95
FILE - Colombian singer Shakira blows a kiss next to her husband Barcelona soccer player Gerard...
Shakira and soccer star Piqué confirm split
Abbott Nutrition has restarted its formula plant.
Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination
Law enforcement officers are on scene of a deadly shooting incident in Nicholas County that has...
Deputy, suspect killed in West Virginia shooting