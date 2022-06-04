The 5 lowest-paying jobs in Richmond

The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world, but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center.

On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors, including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.

Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries.

Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Richmond, VA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with up-to-date information as of May 2021.

5. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Annual mean salary: $23,890

#132 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 630

4. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Annual mean salary: $23,710

#212 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,160

3. Cooks, fast food

Annual mean salary: $23,620

#171 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,330

2. Fast food and counter workers

Annual mean salary: $23,490

#202 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 16,930

1. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Annual mean salary: $22,620

#89 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 170

