The 5 highest-rated pizza restaurants in Richmond

Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month.

Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor.

5. Mary Angela’s Pizzeria

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 3345 W Cary St

4. Triple Crossing Beer - Fulton

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Pizza, Bar- Price: $
  • Address: 5203 Hatcher St

3. Carini’s Italian Restaurant & Pizza

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 3718 Williamsburg Rd

2. Bottoms Up

  • Rating: 4.0 / 5 (538 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Italian, American
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 1700 Dock St

1. Mellow Mushroom Richmond - Carytown

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (255 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 3012 W Cary St

