The 5 highest-rated pizza restaurants in Richmond

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month.

Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor.

5. Mary Angela’s Pizzeria

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 3345 W Cary St

Read more on Tripadvisor

4. Triple Crossing Beer - Fulton

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza, Bar- Price: $

Address: 5203 Hatcher St

Read more on Tripadvisor

3. Carini’s Italian Restaurant & Pizza

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 3718 Williamsburg Rd

Read more on Tripadvisor

2. Bottoms Up

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (538 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, American

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 1700 Dock St

Read more on Tripadvisor

1. Mellow Mushroom Richmond - Carytown

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (255 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 3012 W Cary St

Read more on Tripadvisor

Copyright 2022 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.