The 5 highest-rated pizza restaurants in Richmond
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month.
Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor.
5. Mary Angela’s Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$-$$$
- Address: 3345 W Cary St
4. Triple Crossing Beer - Fulton
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Bar- Price: $
- Address: 5203 Hatcher St
3. Carini’s Italian Restaurant & Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$-$$$
- Address: 3718 Williamsburg Rd
2. Bottoms Up
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (538 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$-$$$
- Address: 1700 Dock St
1. Mellow Mushroom Richmond - Carytown
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (255 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$-$$$
- Address: 3012 W Cary St
Copyright 2022 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.