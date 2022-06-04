1 dead, multiple people shot at Chesterfield party
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department says one person is dead and multiple others are injured after a shooting at a party Friday night.
Police were called to the scene of a large party late Friday in the Stepney Road area. While officers were responding, they received multiple calls of shots fired.
At least five other people were injured by gunshots; one of those people also suffered a broken arm, police said.
A person was found dead at the intersection of Weybridge Road and Stepney Road.
There’s currently no information on any suspects.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.