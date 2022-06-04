1 dead, multiple people shot at Chesterfield party

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department says one person is dead and multiple others are injured after a shooting at a party Friday night.

Police were called to the scene of a large party late Friday in the Stepney Road area. While officers were responding, they received multiple calls of shots fired.

At least five other people were injured by gunshots; one of those people also suffered a broken arm, police said.

A person was found dead at the intersection of Weybridge Road and Stepney Road.

There’s currently no information on any suspects.

