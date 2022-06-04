Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

1 dead, multiple people shot at Chesterfield party

Numerous first responders were on the scene at Stepney Road late Friday, June 3, 2022.
Numerous first responders were on the scene at Stepney Road late Friday, June 3, 2022.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department says one person is dead and multiple others are injured after a shooting at a party Friday night.

Police were called to the scene of a large party late Friday in the Stepney Road area. While officers were responding, they received multiple calls of shots fired.

At least five other people were injured by gunshots; one of those people also suffered a broken arm, police said.

A person was found dead at the intersection of Weybridge Road and Stepney Road.

There’s currently no information on any suspects.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The DMV is urging Virginians to plan ahead as the deadline approaches for residents to use a...
Virginia DMV urges residents to plan ahead for Real IDs
One person died in a crash on Friday afternoon on River Road in Henrico County.
1 person, dog dead in 5-vehicle crash in Henrico
Crews were called to Decatur Street around 4:41 a.m. for reported house fire
Man dead, woman in critical condition after Richmond house fire
Flames could be seen on the roof around 2 p.m. June 2.
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Richmond
RPD says a man either fell or jumped off an overpass onto the Powhite Parkway where he was...
1 dead after incident on Powhite Parkway in Richmond

Latest News

One person died in a crash on Friday afternoon on River Road in Henrico County.
1 person, dog dead in 5-vehicle crash in Henrico
Police were called to the scene in the 700 block of North Laburnum Avenue around 7 p.m. on June...
Juvenile sent to hospital after shooting in Henrico
1 person, dog dead in 5-vehicle crash in Henrico
1 person, dog killed in 5-vehicle crash on River Road
Christopher Gaines
Man sentenced in Chesterfield ‘SmartWater’ case