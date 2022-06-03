Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Virginia DMV urges residents to plan ahead for Real IDs

Requirement for flying starts May 2023
By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia DMV is urging residents to plan ahead as the deadline approaches to use a Real ID in order to fly.

DMV said Real IDs are federally accepted forms of identification, and starting next year, Virginians will need one if they use their license to board a plane starting in May of next year.

If your license is expiring soon, or you need to make the switch - the DMV is urging you to stop by soon or make an appointment.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

RPD says a man either fell or jumped off an overpass onto the Powhite Parkway where he was...
1 dead after incident on Powhite Parkway in Richmond
Flames could be seen on the roof around 2 p.m. June 2.
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Richmond
Abandoned nursing facility to become affordable housing unit
Abandoned nursing home to become affordable housing community
Virginia State Police are investigating the June 1 officer-involved shooting in Prince George...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting was a homicide suspect in Pa.
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River

Latest News

Dean Lakey
Mistrial declared in case of Henrico teacher accused of sexual assault
Virginia DMV urges residents to plan ahead for Real IDs
Virginia DMV urges residents to plan ahead for Real IDs
Crews were called to Decatur Street around 4:41 a.m. for reported house fire
1 dead, 1 injured in Richmond early morning house fire
A total of six people were shot
6 shot within 24 hours in Portsmouth, 2 have life-threatening injuries