VDH reports more than 4,000 COVID cases on June 3

As of June 3, 2022, the Virginia Department of Health says the rate of positivity on PCR tests is 18%.(CDC)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health reported more than 4,000 COVID-19 cases on Friday, June 3. More than 14,000 cases have been reported since Monday, May 30.

The seven-day average across the state is 2,841 cases. VDH says the rate of positivity on PCR tests is 18.1%, a slight increase from a week ago.

Additional 7-day averages in Central Virginia are:

  • Chesterfield County: 138.4
  • Hanover County: 33.6
  • Henrico County: 117.3
  • Petersburg: 7.3
  • Richmond: 83.4

You can find additional cases by locality here. Virginia does not report cases on the weekends.

As of June 3, there are 580 people in the hospital with confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 523 last week. Of those, 87 are in the ICU, an increase of 15 from the previous week.

The 7-day average of new deaths in Virginia stands at seven.

VDH make numerous changes to several dashboards last month and no longer reports:

