Teacher sentenced to 50 years for sexually assaulting 7-year-old student, conspiring to kill him

Authorities say Deonte Taylor, 39, committed three acts of statutory sodomy against a boy student in his office at Lusher Elementary School on Nov. 13, 2015, and knowingly exposed the child to HIV.(St. Louis County Police Department)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – A former teacher was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 7-year-old student in 2015 and then conspiring to kill the child and his mother.

Authorities say Deonte Taylor, 39, committed three acts of statutory sodomy against a boy student in his office at Lusher Elementary School on Nov. 13, 2015, and knowingly exposed the child to HIV. Investigators found Taylor’s DNA on the boy and his underwear.

Court documents say Taylor was charged with conspiring with another man to kill the 7-year-old victim and his mother. A witness told investigators Taylor offered John White $20,000 to kill them. He later pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

“These were despicable acts committed against an innocent child who was placed in this predator’s care, followed by the cowardly and cruel effort to have the victim and his mother killed,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “Now that this predator stands convicted of all charges, I hope the victim and this family find closure and healing.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

