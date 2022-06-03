Suspect in deadly Richmond shooting arrested in New Jersey

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man wanted in a deadly Richmond shooting on May 16 was arrested recently in New Jersey.

New Jersey State Police say Gerard Roane, 27, was arrested without incident on May 24.

“State Police detectives were contacted by the Richmond Police Department to assist with locating Roane,” New Jersey State Police said in a social media post. “Through various investigative means, detectives determined that Roane was staying at a residence in Edison, N.J.”

The New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit and members of the United States Marshals Service NY/NJ Task Force-Newark Division arrested Roane, whose extradition back to Virginia is pending.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.