Spotsylvania man arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run crash

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - The driver involved in a deadly Memorial Day hit-and-run crash is now in police custody.

Spotsylvania County deputies were called shortly before 11:30 p.m. to the area of Harrison Road and Meadow Park Drive for a man who was found dead on the side of the road.

Investigators determined that a vehicle heading east on Harrison Road hit 32-year-old Keith Lawrence Ballard of Burke.

The crash’s impact caused several car parts to be left behind at the scene.

On June 2, shortly after 6:00 p.m., Stephanas Rennick, 31, of Spotsylvania turned himself into authorities. He is now being charged with Felony hit-and-run causing death or injury.

Investigators found the suspected vehicle at Rennick’s home, which had considerable damage consistent with evidence left at the scene.

Rennick is currently incarcerated in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under a secure bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

