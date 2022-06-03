Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Spotsylvania man arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run crash

Stephanas Rennick
Stephanas Rennick(Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - The driver involved in a deadly Memorial Day hit-and-run crash is now in police custody.

Spotsylvania County deputies were called shortly before 11:30 p.m. to the area of Harrison Road and Meadow Park Drive for a man who was found dead on the side of the road.

Investigators determined that a vehicle heading east on Harrison Road hit 32-year-old Keith Lawrence Ballard of Burke.

The crash’s impact caused several car parts to be left behind at the scene.

On June 2, shortly after 6:00 p.m., Stephanas Rennick, 31, of Spotsylvania turned himself into authorities. He is now being charged with Felony hit-and-run causing death or injury.

Investigators found the suspected vehicle at Rennick’s home, which had considerable damage consistent with evidence left at the scene.

Rennick is currently incarcerated in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under a secure bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

RPD says a man either fell or jumped off an overpass onto the Powhite Parkway where he was...
1 dead after incident on Powhite Parkway in Richmond
Flames could be seen on the roof around 2 p.m. June 2.
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Richmond
Abandoned nursing facility to become affordable housing unit
Abandoned nursing home to become affordable housing community
Virginia State Police are investigating the June 1 officer-involved shooting in Prince George...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting was a homicide suspect in Pa.
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River

Latest News

The Midlothian District Supervisor was elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019.
Leslie Haley announces resignation from Chesterfield Board of Supervisors
Dean Lakey
Mistrial declared in case of Henrico teacher accused of sexual assault
The requirement for flying starts May 2023.
Virginia DMV urges residents to plan ahead for Real IDs
Crews were called to Decatur Street around 4:41 a.m. for reported house fire
1 dead, 1 injured in Richmond early morning house fire