Push for river safety after Memorial Day tubing accident

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are still searching the James River for 28-year-old Sarah Erway, one of two women who went missing on Memorial Day after a group went on a float trip and ended up going over the Bosher Dam.

Multiple agencies including Henrico and Richmond Fire, and large volunteer groups, have been out on the water looking Erway.

On Friday afternoon, crews came out to Reedy Creek for a possible alert that she had been found, but that ended up being a false alarm. Crews said they will keep searching from Regional Dam into Henrico through Friday evening. On Saturday, they’ll search on the water up to Jordan Point.

While the search continues, the James River Park System is looking at what can be done to ramp up safety for those on the water. They’re looking at increasing the number of signs, maps and water gauges to give people more information about which areas of the water are unsafe.

They mentioned that one of the biggest ways they can help prevent accidents is making sure people have proper access to the information needed to keep them safe. Friends of the James River Park is looking at making safety videos and finding ways to get the word out.

“Knowing what are the safe tubing routes, what are the safe white rafting routes, what are the good positive conditions. Part of that’s a signage issue and getting more signage up around the park is something we’re all talking about right now. Part of it is making sure people know where to go to get the information they need to stay safe,” said Josh Stutz, executive director for Friends of the James River Park.

Some signs are posted right now around access points at places like Belle Isle and Pony Pasture.

“To make river safety work, we need maps, and gauges and they need to be upstream ... it’s already being done in the city, let’s do it out in the counties,” said Ralph White, who is the former James River park manager.

Heading into the weekend, river experts want people to be cautious if they’re heading out on the water. River levels remain slightly about 5 feet, the level when you’re supposed to wear a life vest.

“Know where your put-ins and takeouts are and have a plan if you miss them. Don’t be afraid to pull out on private property if you’ve missed your takeout,” Stutz explained.

