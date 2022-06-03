Police seek charges against 10-year-old after threats made against Roanoke elementary school

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say petitions have been sought regarding multiple threats made toward Preston Park Elementary School on Wednesday.

A 10-year-old boy was taken to receive psychiatric medical care after a map of the school showed graphic language and images depicting violence towards others and a school building. The boy is a student at the school.

Petitions for threats to harm others at a school (class six felony) and threats to damage a school building (class one misdemeanor) were requested. These will be served after the boy is released from medical care.

A threat toward an area high school was also revealed Friday morning.

Roanoke authorities and school officials held a joint press conference Friday regarding recent threats toward area schools.

